HOUSTON (KIAH) A Houston resident has won a $2 million prize in the Powerball® drawing held on February 6. The winner, who purchased the second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket with Power Play® at H-E-B Food Store #575, located at 14498 Bellaire Blvd., in Houston, elected to remain anonymous.

Numbers on the winning ticket

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (5-11-22-23-69), but not the red Powerball number (7). The Power Play number was 2. Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

How to play Powerball

By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less. Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

Billions of dollars have been won

The Texas Lottery has generated $36.2 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $79 billion in prizes to lottery players since the first ticket was sold in 1992. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $30.3 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. The lottery also contributes to state programs, including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $202 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

In addition to Powerball®, the Texas Lottery offers Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five®, and scratch ticket games. Players can find more information on the Texas Lottery website or on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The Texas Lottery urges players to play responsibly.