HOUSTON (KIAH)—Many students have gotten relief after seeing a three-year pause on student loan payments. However this summer, regardless of how the Supreme Court rules on the White House’s Plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt, students will need to make a plan to pay back those loans.

If Congress comes to an agreement on the debt ceiling deal that was negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, payments will continue in late August. That’ll end the possibility of another extension of the payment pause started during the pandemic. Payments will resume 60 days after the Supreme Court’s decision. The ruling will happen sometime before the end of June. Over 40 million student loan borrowers will have to start paying back their loans no later than the end of the summer.

To find out how much you owe on your student loans and how to get on a payment plan, visit studentaid.gov to help finalize details on what payment options are available. You can always sign up for a payment plan based on your income.

If you’re looking for financial help from an adviser, the Federal Student Aid website also has resources to connect you with someone who can help you understand the terms and conditions of your loans along with your rights and responsibilities. You’ll also learn how to avoid delinquency and default. You can find those resources here, on the Student Borrower Protection Center website and the Institute of Student Loan Advisors.

HOW TO REDUCE COSTS TO PAY OFF STUDENT LOANS:

-Betsy Mayotte, President of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors said, “If you sign up for automatic payments, the servicer takes a quarter of a percent off your interest rate.”

If you qualify for loan forgiveness under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, it will be best to make the lowest monthly payment possible since the remainder of your loan debt will be cancelled once that decade of payments is done.

During tax season, reevaluate your monthly student loan payment when you have your finances in front of you to decide if you should decrease or increase your payment amounts

Break up your payments based on what’s best for you. You have options to pay one large monthly sum or even two installments per month.

WHAT IF YOU CAN’T PAY?:

If you can’t pay, understand the consequences of default and delinquency on student loans. This can hurt your credit score.

If you’re on a short-term financial bind, you may qualify for deferment or forbearance that will allow you to temporarily suspend payment.

Contact your loan servicer to questions on the options available to you (Note: interest will still accrue during deferment or forbearance).