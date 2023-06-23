HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane season can be challenging not only for safety, but also preparing for the worst ahead of time. Experts at Hancock Whitney Bank says that it’s never too early to prepare your finances in the event of an emergency.

Here are some tips that can help:

Protect and digitize your finances- Consider making digital copies of all financial documents and your identification on a laptop, your phone and/or a password-protected flash drive. Always have digital backups.

Check your insurance coverage-Consistently check your insurance for your home, vehicle and other personal property. Review your deductible–as some policies could have a higher deductible for hurricane damage. Contact your insurance agent with questions. If you’re a homeowner or renter, Hancock Whitney Banksays that you’ll need a separate policy that can be gotten from your insurance company or the National Flood Insurance Program.

Document and Safeguard your personal assets- make sure to take updated photos of the inside and outside of your home and of your vehicle to verify pre-storm conditions. It can also be helpful to time and date stamp photos or take home photos with TV turned to an all-news channel that can show the date and time. Documentation can help if you need to file a claim.

Enroll in online and mobile banking-having services like electronic bill pay, funds transfers, direct deposit and account alerts can help you avoid late fees for missed payments during an emergency.

Have funds on hand in cash.

Increase how much you put in your emergency fund.

Create a communications plan with your family.

Engage in social media.

If you are looking for a personal preparedness playbook for this hurricane season as you prepare, visit ready.gov for information on how to prepare a supply kit, evacuation details and much more.