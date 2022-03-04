HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rent continues to increase all across the Houston area.

According to an Apartment List national rent report, the rent in the city limits is up 11.5% from this time last year. Sugar Land has seen the fastest rent growth in the Houston area the median two-bedroom apartments costs $1,740, while one-bedroom apartments go for $1,361.

Pearland has the most expensive rent of the largest cities in the Houston metro area, with a two-bedroom median of$1,809. Pasadena has the least expensive rent with a two-bedroom median of $1,122.

Inflation has heavily impacted rent increases and according to QuoteWizard an insurance-comparison marketplace

47% of texas residents are having “slight to moderate” difficulty paying for household expenses

15% of residents are having a “very difficult” time

The number of people having a “very difficult” time has increased 34% since June 2021

A Bank of America research report shows inflation hurts lower-income families, families of color, and rural households more than other demographics.