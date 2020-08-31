Wednesday drawing is largest Lotto Texas jackpot in a decade

AUSTIN – Lotto Texas jackpot continues to increase winnings and by Wednesday night’s drawing, will become the largest prize in more than 10 years.
No jackpot-winning tickets sold for the Aug. 29, 2020 drawing, the game’s jackpot prize has grown to an estimated annuitized $36.75 million for the Sept. 2, 2020 drawing – the largest jackpot since May 29, 2010 drawing when the game boasted an advertised $97 million jackpot prize.
Wednesday night’s jackpot currently stands as the fifth-largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world.
So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.
