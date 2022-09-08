MANVEL, Texas (CW39) A Manvel resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Aug. 27.

The ticket was purchased at Time Mart, located at 1833 County Road 59, in Pearland. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-18-56-60-65), but not the red Powerball number (14).

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

By choosing the Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less. Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.