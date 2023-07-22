HOUSTON (KIAH)–The Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas says that most of the latest scams come from online. Some of those are for remodeling and construction inquiries such as fixing a driveway curb, adding new features to your home or making some interior changes.

Here are some things to consider as you search for a contractor or remodeler and avoid scams:

Plan your project from start to finish – Do your research by talking to others that have remodeled projects that you like. Find pictures of the work that you like to show contractors. If you leave any decisions up to the contractor, be prepared to include your budget and material requirements in the contract. Remember that construction and delivery times may affect your schedule.

Create a budget -If you're planning to move out of your home during a remodel, be sure to factor in costs like eating out and hotel stays. Decide if you'll want to split up the project into phases based on how your budget is planning out. Consider including an arbitration clause in your contract incase there's any dispute between you and your contractor. Also, make sure to get all changes in writing.

Inspect previous work -Make sure to ask contractors that you're considering hiring for examples of their work similar to what you're looking for. Find out if you can contact the contractor's previous clients to see if the project was done to their satisfaction and if it was completed on time. You can also check out their BBB profile to see their reviews and licensing information.

Approve architectural plans – If your project requires plans from an architect, make sure you're involved in discussions with them and approve any plans before they begin the work.

Research permits– Talk to your remodeling contractor about permits-do your own research to see what's required. Ensure that the remodeler will have the required permits before starting work on the project.

