A grocery store in Cheverly, Md., posts a sign to apologize for the increased price of their eggs, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring. A lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to U.S. egg prices more than doubling over the past year to nearly $5 a dozen here and $18 in other parts of the country like the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Sticker shock has many wondering what is worth more these day as far as value and benefits? The chicken or the eggs?

Health benefits of chicken vs. eggs

According to Foodstruck.com, “chicken meat is denser in most nutrients, being significantly higher in calories, protein, and fats. Chicken contains 132 times more vitamin B3 and is overall denser in nutrients compared to eggs. Eggs have more water too. However, eggs are 30 times higher in copper, 9 times richer in folate, and provide vitamin D, unlike chicken meat.”

Cost of chicken vs. eggs

The latest government data shows that the national average price for a dozen eggs hit $2.88 at the start of November and rose to over $5 at the start of 2023. Since the first of January, prices have dropped and continue to fall to $3.04 according to Trading Economics. Though lower for now, that’s putting stress on consumer budgets and the bottom line of food producers and restaurants that rely heavily on eggs as an ingredient.

More than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to help control bird flu were egg-laying chickens. But even with the price increases, eggs remain relatively affordable compared to other proteins like chicken and beef.

