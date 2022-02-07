HOUSTON (KIAH) With one in seven living in America paycheck to paycheck, many people are looking for other ways of making income that don’t require extra college education and money to get started. There are some side hustles that are more lucrative that other more common ones.

Side hustles often begin as a means to provide extra spending money or cover bills, but some eventually turn into full-fledged businesses. Certain privately conducted surveys show that up to a third or even as many as 45% of Americans perform work on the side. Interestingly, over 5% of full-time workers earning over $100,000 per year have side hustles, twice the rate of workers earning $50,000–75,000, and more than six times the rate of workers earning less than $25,000.

The prevalence of side hustles also varies by education and location. Researchers ranked metropolitan areas according to the percentage of workers with a side hustle.

Houston side hustles

The analysis found that in the Houston metro area, 2.0% of workers have a side hustle, compared to 2.5% at the national level. The median total income for Houston metro workers with a side hustle, including wage and salary income, is $72,000.

Common side hustles

If you are looking to begin a side hustle some ideas to start with could be delivery of food and groceries. Many people start wiith services like Uber or Lyft. DoorDash.

Educational side hustles

Educational side hustles are among those that pay the best. A side hustle that is becoming popular and quite lucrative is online tutoring. Some earn $100 an hour teaching others math or science. Tutoring in musical instruments is also higher paying and along the same lines off income. The Savvy Couple is reporting the 63 best side hustles for 2022. Their top idea is a money-making blog with potential to make $10,000 a month. Another is online proofreader. One reportedly even made over $40,000 as a proofreader.