SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Power has been restored after what SWEPCO‘s COO calls the worst transmission-impacted storm in their company’s history, but the heat wave sweeping across SWEPCO’s coverage area now will cause bills to skyrocket unless customers follow these tips on energy efficiency.

The first thing you should do if you want to save money is to have your HVAC ductwork inspected by a professional, preferably one who is going to do a great job and not charge you an arm and a leg, because loose and/or broken ductwork can account for as much as 35% of your home’s lost energy every year.

Yep, you read that right. Cold air can be pouring out of your ductwork into your attic or underneath your house, which may make the stray cats that have taken up residence beneath your bedroom very happy. But you aren’t living the dream if you’re paying to keep underneath your house and the attic of your house cold in the hot summer. It’s wasteful, aggravating, and pointless.

It’s important to change the air filters on your HVAC every month to extend the life of your equipment, too. No, it’s not something you really want to do. But it’s another cost-saver and it’s important. Set a phone reminder to go off on your phone and do yourself a huge favor–don’t ignore it.

Another incredibly easy way to save money on cooling your house in summer is to plant trees outside. Just wrap your home in shade and viola! You’ve not only created a cooling effect for your house, but also for the earth. Some estimates say that properly placed trees can shave as much as $250 a year off of your home energy bills.

Next you can apply weather stripping to prevent air from leaking out of your home, and you’re not going to believe this one–you’ll be really glad that you did, because up to 25% of the energy used to cool homes escapes through air leaks.

When is the last time you’ve taken a look at your insulation, or lack thereof? Because if your joists are showing, you need insulation. And yes, insulation makes a huge difference in how much you’re spending to cool your home.

While you’re at it and making major changes in the way you cool your home, make certain that your air registers are not being blocked by furniture. Dust or vacuum your air registers frequently, too, and use kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans as little as possible.

Remove layers of clothing instead of turning down the air conditioning, and keep your draperies open at night to allow heat to escape through your windows. Add window shades to prevent the hot sun from beaming heat into your house during the day.

Set your smart thermostat to adjust to energy-saving temperatures throughout the day, and you will save up to 20% on your energy bill.

Use ceiling fans to circulate your cool air and install awnings on windows that get a lot of afternoon sun. Don’t use appliances that produce a lot of heat during the hottest parts of the day.

Use energy-efficient appliances and lightbulbs.