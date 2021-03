HOUSTON (CW39.COM) AAA travel experts advise working with a trusted travel agent, and plan early to have a safe and fun getaway this year.More than one year since the COVID-19 pandemic upended nearly all travel plans, many Americans are eagerly awaiting their next chance to get out once again and explore. Whether planning a trip for spring break or summer, or dreaming of a trip later on, AAA Travel experts advise would-be travelers that things will look very different than the last time many took a vacation.

Face coverings are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Outside of these transportation requirements, states and some establishments have mandates and/or restrictions on where and when masks must be worn.