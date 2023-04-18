Tax Day is here, so you need to have your tax retuned filed or file for an extension by the end of the day or face penalties

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Procrastinators — your time is up.

April 15 is usually Tax Day, but this year gave taxpayers three extra days to file their tax returns with that date falling on a Saturday, government agencies being closed on Sunday, and a holiday being celebrated on Monday in Washington, D.C.

Now that April 18 is here, tax returns must be submitted online or postmarked by the end of the day.

At least one post office in Houston will be open until the very last second Tuesday, according to the United States Postal Service website.

The hours for the location at 1500 Hadley Street are listed as 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Trying to get an appointment with a tax preparation service will be very difficult this close to the deadline.

You can file your own tax forms with some assistance through the Internal Revenue Service’s website.

But if your tax situation is complicated, or you’re concerned about filing your own forms, extensions are an option for you.

Form 4868 is available on irs.gov, and you can print it out and mail it in or complete the form online.

Any taxpayer is eligible for an extension, and it will give you until October 16 to file your tax returns.

An extension does not excuse you from paying your taxes if you owe money.

You need to estimate the amount you owe based off of last year’s returns and submit a payment to the IRS by the end of Tuesday or face fines.