Taxes are now due! Here's how to file an extension for 2021

Money

by: Cris Belle,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(WJW) — May 17, the deadline for individuals to file and pay most federal income taxes, has arrived.

In a recent Facebook post, the IRS gave a quick reminder for anyone who needed extra time to file.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request a filing extension until Oct. 15 by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov.

The Oct. 15 extension gives taxpayers until then to file their 2020 tax return but does not grant an extension of time to pay taxes due, according to the IRS website.

Rettig encourages taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit for the quickest way to get refunds. Rettig said it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments entitled to them.

