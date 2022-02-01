HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you have some cash that is unclaimed, today’s the day to get it.

Tuesday is National Unclaimed Property Day, and Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is urging Texans to join in by utilizing the state’s unclaimed property program.

“I am proud to have returned nearly $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Hegar said. “I am proud to have given back more money than any other Texas Comptroller since the Unclaimed Property program was launched in 1962.

“This effort is part of my continued commitment to focus on customer service and provide taxpayers with transparent and accountable government. The money belongs to the people of Texas, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.org to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”

The Comptroller’s office has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to rightful owners since Texas’ unclaimed property program began in 1962. The state is currently holding more than $7 billion in cash and other valuables through the program.

There is generally no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, which means there`s no time limit for owners to file a claim they can do so at any time.

For more information about the unclaimed property program, or to search for unclaimed property and begin the claims process, visit the Comptroller’s unclaimed property website, ClaimItTexas.org, or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).

Texans are also encouraged to check MissingMoney.com or FindMyFunds.com to search for property that may belong to them in other states.