Montgomery Co. prepares residents for TS Nicholas

HOUSTON, Texas  (KIAH) –  Montgomery County officials say now is the time to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas.  Agencies and resources the county are currently monitoring the situation.  They’re expecting to see on average, 4-6 inches of rain with some portions of the county seeing as much as 10-15 inches. To help residents prepare ahead of the storm they suggest doing the following:

  • MAKE A PLAN – Communicate with your household and know how you’ll prepare and respond in the event of a hurricane
  • BUILD A KIT – Gather the appropriate supplies needed such as food, batteries, water and first aid supplies
  • STAY INFORMED – Tune in to local news outlets, such as CW39 No Wait Weather and Traffic, for the most up-to-date storm information pertaining to Montgomery County

Residents can also prepare by registering for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry at https://tdem.texas.gov/stear/or by dialing 2-1-1.

Montgomery residents may also stay informed using the following resources:

  • Register for the county’s official emergency alert system, AlertMCTX. You can receive real-time weather alerts and post-storm recovery information
  • Visit MCTXLive for information on current road conditions in Montgomery County
  • Click HERE for information regarding Lake Conroe storm releases from the San Jacinto River Authority
  • Download the ReadyMCTX app
  • For recovery information visit https://www.mctx.org/recover/

