Montgomery Co. prepares residents for TS Nicholas
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Montgomery County officials say now is the time to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas. Agencies and resources the county are currently monitoring the situation. They’re expecting to see on average, 4-6 inches of rain with some portions of the county seeing as much as 10-15 inches. To help residents prepare ahead of the storm they suggest doing the following:
- MAKE A PLAN – Communicate with your household and know how you’ll prepare and respond in the event of a hurricane
- BUILD A KIT – Gather the appropriate supplies needed such as food, batteries, water and first aid supplies
- STAY INFORMED – Tune in to local news outlets, such as CW39 No Wait Weather and Traffic, for the most up-to-date storm information pertaining to Montgomery County
Residents can also prepare by registering for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry at https://tdem.texas.gov/stear/or by dialing 2-1-1.
Montgomery residents may also stay informed using the following resources:
- Register for the county’s official emergency alert system, AlertMCTX. You can receive real-time weather alerts and post-storm recovery information
- Visit MCTXLive for information on current road conditions in Montgomery County
- Click HERE for information regarding Lake Conroe storm releases from the San Jacinto River Authority
- Download the ReadyMCTX app
- For recovery information visit https://www.mctx.org/recover/