Montgomery Co. prepares residents for TS Nicholas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Montgomery County officials say now is the time to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas. Agencies and resources the county are currently monitoring the situation. They’re expecting to see on average, 4-6 inches of rain with some portions of the county seeing as much as 10-15 inches. To help residents prepare ahead of the storm they suggest doing the following:

MAKE A PLAN – Communicate with your household and know how you’ll prepare and respond in the event of a hurricane

BUILD A KIT – Gather the appropriate supplies needed such as food, batteries, water and first aid supplies

STAY INFORMED – Tune in to local news outlets, such as CW39 No Wait Weather and Traffic, for the most up-to-date storm information pertaining to Montgomery County

Residents can also prepare by registering for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry at https://tdem.texas.gov/stear/or by dialing 2-1-1.

Montgomery residents may also stay informed using the following resources:

Register for the county’s official emergency alert system, AlertMCTX. You can receive real-time weather alerts and post-storm recovery information

Visit MCTXLive for information on current road conditions in Montgomery County

Click HERE for information regarding Lake Conroe storm releases from the San Jacinto River Authority

Download the ReadyMCTX app

For recovery information visit https://www.mctx.org/recover/