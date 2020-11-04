Montrose bridges seeing the “blues,” well sort of…

HOUSTON (CW39) On Thursday, November 5th the Montrose bridges over Highway 59/69 will light up in teal to raise attention for Alzheimer’s as awareness month.

Hundreds of other buildings around the world, will also be lighting up teal on November 5th to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.



The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.



“Having these bridges ‘go teal’ is a powerful and incredible way to raise awareness and show support for the millions of families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “AFA is grateful for their help in lighting the world in teal for Alzheimer’s awareness and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer’s disease.”



The bridges will be joined by more than 290 other sites worldwide in “going teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness on November 5th. This is the seventh year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign.



Individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own November 5th by wearing teal, posting photos on their social media platforms using the hashtag #AFALightTheWorldInTeal or by turning their Facebook cover profile/cover photo teal. More information can be found at www.lighttheworldinteal.com.



More than 5.8 million Americans, including 400,000 Texans, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to nearly triple by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



For more information about AFA’s Light the World in Teal program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit www.lighttheworldinteal.com. Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA at 866-232-8484 or www.alzfdn.org.