Moody Foundation grants $1M for Houston ISD computer devices

Good news for HISD as The Moody Foundation steps up with a $1 million dollar grant to purchase more than 2,000 computers for students in the states largest district.

HISD found that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic about 35% of its 209,000 students lacked internet at home and about 40-45% lacked a computer device. Thousands of students who reside in Houston’s most impoverished neighborhoods still require devices.

“The pandemic has only further magnified the digital divide,” said Ross Moody, trustee of the Moody Foundation. “The Moody Foundation has a long history of supporting early childhood education to build opportunities for student success. Everyone deserves and should have the same level of access to education.”

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.com

“Our focus remains on increasing student achievement and educational equity across the district, particularly at our Achieve 180 schools,” HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said. “Achieve 180 has made incredible gains since its inception, and the Moody Foundation’s generous gift will provide these students with access to the technology and connectivity needed for remote learning and positive academic outcomes throughout the school year.”

Since March, the Foundation has granted over $10 million in COVID-19 funds to over 100 nonprofits needing immediate relief. In addition to HISD, recent grants to support remote learning have also been awarded to schools in Galveston and Austin. The Foundation plans to continue allocating resources across the state to assist with this timely cause.