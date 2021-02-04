More and more Americans using cashless payments amid pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way many of us make purchases. A new report from CouponFollow reveals that nearly half of all Americans (49%) are worried about using cash due to the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission. As a result, 41% started using cashless payments because of COVID-19.

Take a look at some Key Findings:



In strange times of the pandemic, Americans are sticking to what we know

62% of Americans used cash for some of their shopping in 2020

91% of Americans carry cash on them at any given time

88% keep some cash saved at home, averaging about $1,690 in savings stashed away for safe-keeping



Phone-based payments show promise for future growth

42% started using apps like Venmo and PayPal more in 2020

32% are increasingly reliant on digital wallets like Apple Pay

Generationally, it’s mostly Zoomers and Millennials that are the driving force behind the rise of cashless, digital, and app-based payments.

Cryptocurrency continues to divide opinions

40% admit knowing nothing about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin

38% think it’s the future of money

37% believe it’s a bubble or a fad that will pass