More and more Americans using cashless payments amid pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way many of us make purchases. A new report from CouponFollow reveals that nearly half of all Americans (49%) are worried about using cash due to the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission. As a result, 41% started using cashless payments because of COVID-19.
Take a look at some Key Findings:
In strange times of the pandemic, Americans are sticking to what we know
62% of Americans used cash for some of their shopping in 2020
91% of Americans carry cash on them at any given time
88% keep some cash saved at home, averaging about $1,690 in savings stashed away for safe-keeping
Phone-based payments show promise for future growth
42% started using apps like Venmo and PayPal more in 2020
32% are increasingly reliant on digital wallets like Apple Pay
Generationally, it’s mostly Zoomers and Millennials that are the driving force behind the rise of cashless, digital, and app-based payments.
Cryptocurrency continues to divide opinions
40% admit knowing nothing about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin
38% think it’s the future of money
37% believe it’s a bubble or a fad that will pass
- COVID-19 vaccine coming to CVS February 11
- Mahomes’ relationship with his childhood friends remains unbreakable
- Newsfeed Now: Congress moves forward on new COVID relief, animals make Super Bowl LV predictions
- COVID-19 vaccine scam offers early access for a fee
- COVID-19 vaccine scam makes you pay for your shot