More Covid-19 Vaccine Coming To Texas Next Week

HOUSTON (CW39) The number 333,650 is music to the ears of people wanting to get the Covid-19 vaccine. This is the number of new first doses heading to Texas next week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to 260 providers across Texas. That includes 79 hub providers that will focus on large community vaccination efforts and 181 additional providers, as Texas vaccinates health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.





In the past week, Texas became the first state to administer 1 million doses of vaccine, and the vaccine has been administered to residents of all 254 counties. In addition to the first doses mentioned above, the state is ordering about 500,000 more doses, intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.

The Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated. The supply is expected to increase in the coming months, and additional vaccines are in clinical trials and may be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

To find more information on COVID-19 vaccine in your area… go to DSHS Texas .

