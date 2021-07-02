More Dogs wind up Missing during 4th of July

HOUSTON (CW39) There are so many things people love about the 4th of July. From the fireworks, the food the fun festivities, there’s so much to enjoy. But, it’s not as exciting for most pets, especially dogs. According to the organization “Tails That Teach”, more dogs go missing July 4-6 than any other time of year. In fact, animal control officials across the nation report a 30%-60% increase in lost pets each year between those dates.

National Geographic

Most of it has to do with the loud noises from fireworks. It can cause tremendous amounts of stress and anxiety, while the unpredictability of fireworks can trigger their fight-or-flight response, causing them to run away.

There are ways to protect your fur babies and keep them safe during the holiday celebrations. In addition to keeping dogs securely locked indoors, with curtains drawn, and providing a safe, quiet space for your dog to hide if they want to, dog owners can prepare ahead by talking with their vet about appropriate anxiety medication.

Also, giving the dog ample exercise in the morning, choosing to hang out with them instead of going out, and making sure your dog has a collar/tag and microchip with current contact information should they escape, is also very important. If you’d like more information on keeping your dog safe check out the Tails That Teach Website Link.

ASPCA

Tails That Teach is a non-profit organization based in southern CA dedicated to educating children about the kind and responsible care of pets through the human-animal bond. They donate their materials to humane societies and elementary schools across the country.