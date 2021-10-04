More road construction ahead for Kemah, Seabrook drivers

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Drivers out in Kemah and Seabrook will need to prepare for construction on a couple of highways in the area beginning on Monday.
Beginning on Monday, all lanes will be closed in both directions on FM 518 just west of SH 146. The closure begins at 5 a.m. and continues until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Crews will be working on a cap for the express bridge.
Here are a couple of alternate routes for drivers to avoid the closure:
– Detour for traffic on SH 146: FM 518 can be accessed by turning west on SH 96, then north on FM 270 until you reach FM 518.
– Detour for traffic on FM 518: turn south on Kemah Avenue, then east on Bel Road. (Kemah Avenue is also known as Evergreen Memorial Parkway. Bel Road is also known as Ralph Gordy Avenue.)
An alternate detour will be set up for traffic coming from further west: SH 146 can be reached by traveling south on FM 270 and then east on SH 96.
