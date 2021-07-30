Mosquito forecast this weekend

Blame the humidity for sweating so much - Carrigan Chauvin

HOUSTON (CW39)- With ample heat and humidity in place, along with standing water from previous rain, mosquitoes will be out and about this weekend. Not only are these pose a nuisance when you are trying to spend time outdoors, but they are also know for being carriers of dangerous viruses. Be safe and have the bug spray on hand these next few days.

The city of Sugar Land has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus at a mosquito trap located on East RiverPark in the RiverPark subdivision. The mosquitoes were trapped this week, and Sugar Land was notified today that at least one tested positive for West Nile

The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends practicing the “Four Ds” as precautionary measures:

· Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

· Dress in long sleeves and long pants when you are outside.

· Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

· Drain standing water where mosquitoes breed. Common breeding sites include old tires, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters.

It’s also important for residents to eliminate standing water around their home.