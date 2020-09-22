Most COVID-19 testing sites closed Tuesday

Most Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites are closed due to Tropical Storm Beta. The following sites are OPEN Tuesday, September 22:

Ibn Sina North Shepherd Community Clinic, 5012 N Shepherd Drive: Appointment required by calling 832-426-3760

Ibn Sina Wilcrest Community Clinic,11226 S Wilcrest Drive: Appointment required by calling 281-495-7462

The schedule is subject to change and updates will be provided at HoustonEmergency.org as information is available.

