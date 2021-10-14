Mother of street racing crash victim raises awareness

HOUSTON (KIAH)– Texas AAA, local law enforcement, and families have joined forces to combat illegal street racing and fatal speed-related crashes, as there has been a 15% increase in fatal speed-related crashes reported statewide this year.

Street Racing Kills founder, Lili Trujillo Puckett, is traveling across Texas with AAA Texas to raise awareness about the dangers of street racing. She launched this organization in 2013 after her 16-year-old daughter was killed in a street racing crash.

“And the pain from losing a child is different, it’s very different I had already lost my mom, dad, and my brother I couldn’t even function,” Lily Trujillo, founder of Street Racing Kills, said. “I couldn’t even feel the nails and hair on my body it hurt so much.”

Texas lawmakers recently increased the penalty for those convicted of illegal street racing from a Class B misdemeanor to a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $4,000 and one year in jail. Trujillo says she hopes people are discouraged from street racing after hearing her story.