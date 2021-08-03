Mu wins gold for US in women’s 800 meters

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Athing Mu, of United States wins the gold medal ahead of Keely Hodgkinson, of Britain in the final of the women’s 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Simone Biles wins Bronze on Beam - Sharron Melton, Hannah Trippett

Storms stall out along coastline - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast for August 3, 2021 - Star Harvey

President Biden to address COVID-19 battle Tuesday

City of Houston mask mandate - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tropics and Saharan Dust - Adam Krueger

TEMP OUTLOOK FOR AUGUST

Joseph Dames, Portland, OR on CW39 08022021 730am

Space Travel, SpaceX tourism - Sharron Melton

Athletic weather temperatures - Carrigan Chauvin

Dangerous fire weather southern California

Vaccine gift cards, Infrastructure bill latest - Sharron Melton

Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Rain chances in 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Rare cold front ahead - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Athing Mu has won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish.

Mu was never seriously challenged down the home straight as she strode away to win in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds.

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in 1:55.88 and Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line and give the Americans a double celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The result confirms the 19-year-old Mu as the new star of the women’s 800.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss