Mugshot: Ball point pen attack

HARRIS COUNTY, (CW39) On September 24, 2020, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the 11900 block of Glenway Drive.
Upon deputies arriving, a victim reported that the suspect was inside the bedroom attacking another victim. Deputies entered the bedroom and found the suspect stabbing the victim in the neck with a ball point pen.
Matthew Saylor was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault. His bond amount and court information are not known at this time.– Constable Mark Herman
Deputies detained the suspect who was then identified as Matthew Saylor. Further investigation revealed that during a verbal argument Matthew turned to physical violence against both victim’s.
