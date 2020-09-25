Mugshot: Ball point pen attack

HARRIS COUNTY, (CW39) On September 24, 2020, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the 11900 block of Glenway Drive.

Upon deputies arriving, a victim reported that the suspect was inside the bedroom attacking another victim. Deputies entered the bedroom and found the suspect stabbing the victim in the neck with a ball point pen.

Matthew Saylor was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault. His bond amount and court information are not known at this time. – Constable Mark Herman

Deputies detained the suspect who was then identified as Matthew Saylor. Further investigation revealed that during a verbal argument Matthew turned to physical violence against both victim’s.