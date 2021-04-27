MUGSHOT: Suspect arrested after striking and injuring pregnant woman in hit and run

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Constable, Precinct Four Deputies are reporting that they have arrested a woman who was responsible for a hit and run in NW Harris County on Monday, April 25th.

On April 25, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office say they responded to the 24300 block of Cypresswood Drive in reference to a vehicle crash. When deputies arrived, they found that the at fault driver had speed off from the scene.



The occupants of the other vehicle, one being pregnant, was transported to a local hospital.

Constable Deputies say they were able to locate the suspects car nearby. Deputies then pulled over the driver, who was identified as Amanda Wilson. She was also in possession of marijuana and a handgun, according to deputies.



“Amanda Wilson was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Fail to Stop and Render Aid and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. Her bond was set at $2,600.00 out of the 174th District Court.” – Constable Mark Herman