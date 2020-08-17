MUGSHOTS: Suspect spits in mouth and face of Constable Deputy

Two people were arrested and charged over the weekend when Constable deputies responded to a disturbance call. It was Sunday, when deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 12900 block of Cluster Pine Drive. When they arrived, they attempted to detain the male and female suspects who were verbally and physically fighting one another.

While attempting to detain them, both suspects resisted arrest and physically assaulted the deputies with closed fists.

After a brief struggle, they were both safely detained and identified as Rose Marie Gonzales and Michael Gonzales. At one point, Michael Gonzales spit in the mouth and face of a Constable Deputy.

Constable Mark Herman says “both suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.”

Rose Marie Gonzales was charged with Assault of a Peace Officer. Her bond was set at $10,000.00.

Michael Gonzales was charged with Assault of a Peace Officer and Harassment on a Public Servant. His total bond was set at $20,000.00 out of the 183rd District Court.

