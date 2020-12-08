Houston traffic – Multiple accidents affecting your 8am commute

HOUSTON (CW39) Today we have followed so many accidents so let’s go ahead and review some of them.

249/290

We’re following about 4 right now affecting your commute, starting on the north Sam Houston Tollway. If you’re traveling just past 45 in the westbound lanes, and if you’re going from 45 towards Hwy 249 or 290 that’s the direction we’re talking about. You can take the frontage road right now if you would like to for an alternate route. A lot of lane options here, but you are going to see some slow speeds and it could affect that 45 entrance ramp to the beltway so heads up there. Again that’s the north side of town.

610 East Loop

Let’s go to the east side where we have followed a couple of issues throughout the morning. This issue is affecting you right as you try to get on to 610 the east loop, traveling inbound on I-10 has taken a hit today because we have followed so many issues. Market street is a great alternate route for you.

Hwy 90

Then we have a major accident on Hwy 90. If you’re traveling out in Sugar Land, your main lanes if you’re trying to reach the Southwest freeway, are completely blocked due to this issue. Go ahead and take highway 6 to the Southwest freeway instead a lot of other side street options there as well. But avoid 90 if you can.