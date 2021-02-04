Murder suspect last seen in SW Harris County

HOUSTON (CW39) The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help locating a murder suspect that was last seen in Southwest Harris County.

Officials say on Friday December 4, 2020, in the 9700 S Hanworth in south west Harris County, Noah Brown-Lewis, aka Nolo,37, and the victim, James Christopher Garrett arrived at the home at the same time.

Witnesses told officials that while at the home Noah Brown-Lewis and James Garrett got into a heated argument, but this was normal for the two friends.

During the argument Noah Brown-Lewis pulled out a handgun and shot James Garrett multiple times, killing him. Brown-Lewis then took off and hasn’t been seen since.

He is believed to still be in the Houston area. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.