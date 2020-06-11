Murder suspect pleads guilty to rape, burglary charges in Norfolk cold case

A mug shot of Dennis Bowman from the City of Norfolk (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Dennis Bowman — the man arrested nearly four decades after the murder of a Navy pilot’s wife — has pleaded guilty on charges of first-degree murder, rape, and burglary.

Bowman also received two life sentences for the murder and rape of Kathleen Doyle, and 20 years for the burglary.

In February, Bowman was extradited from Allegan County in Michigan to Norfolk to stand trial for the 1980 murder of Doyle. Doyle was found strangled and stabbed twice in the chest at her home on Granby Street while her husband was on deployment.

Investigators used forensic evidence to connect Bowman to the Doyle case. The arrest culminated nearly 40 years of investigation by Norfolk Police, NCIS, and state and local authorities in Michigan.

It is unclear what connection Bowman had to Doyle or her Ocean View neighborhood in 1980. Court documents show that he has a criminal record for sexual assault in 1981.

Bowman’s extradition came the same week authorities say they found human skeletal remains in Michigan while investigating the 1989 disappearance of his adopted daughter, Aundria Bowman.

Aundria was 14 when she disappeared from her home in 1989. Authorities in Michigan said they are also investigating whether Bowman may have killed Aundria.

Officials identified the remains as Aundria. Bowman is facing charges for allegedly murdering Aundria.

