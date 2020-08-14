Muskegon-area woman gets tatted at 103 years old

by: Donovan Long

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dorothy Jo Pollack isn’t the average 103-year-old woman.

She sunbathes inside her brown picket fence, shops with her granddaughter and recently got tatted.

“When I showed it to my grandson, he said, ‘I can’t believe you did that!'” Pollack said.

Pollack said she never imagined she’d get a tattoo at 103. She garnered national attention after CNN shared her story.

Of all the ink she could get on her body, Pollack chose a frog. It’s her favorite animal.

Dorothy Pollack’s tattoo, which she got to celebrate her 103rd birthday. (Aug. 13, 2020)

“I didn’t pull my arm back or anything,” Pollack said. “I just let him do what he had to do.”

Beyond Pollack’s contagious personality, tattoo artist, Ray Reasoner, of AWOL Custom Tattooing, LLC in Muskegon, said he’ll remember her for her grateful spirit.

“It’s hard to explain or put it into words, but you can look into somebody’s eyes and there’s a depth of joy versus surface happiness,” Reasoner said. “That’s going to stick with me forever.”

The tattoo is just as permanent as the great impression Pollack left on her artist.

A courtesy photo of Dorothy Pollack as she gets her first tattoo to celebrate her 103rd birthday.

“He was very careful, too,” Pollack said.

Until they meet again, she said she gives him her stamp of approval.

“I’m happy with what I got,” Pollack said.

Pollack told News 8 she is considering getting another tattoo in the fall.

