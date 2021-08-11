Mystery Wire | Allen Glick, mob front man and 1970’s casino boss, has died

Allen Glick was featured prominently in both the 1987 and 1995 versions of the documentary “Mob on the Run”. You can watch both documentaries in their entirety at MysteryWire.

MYSTERY WIRE – One of the most important figures in the history of organized crime died quietly in Southern California a few days ago.

Allen Glick was once considered to be the boy wonder of the Nevada casino industry, but in reality, was a front man for the mob.

Allen R. Glick’s initials – A.R.G – inspired the name of his company, Argent Corporation, which, at its zenith, owned four Las Vegas casinos, second only to billionaire Howard Hughes. This included the Stardust, Hacienda, Fremont, and Mariana.

