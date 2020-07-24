MYSTERY WIRE – Confessions of a KGB Spymaster

The Cold War competition between the U.S. and Russia was largely fought behind the scenes, with the recruitment of spies, assassinations, and devious schemes to spread propaganda and disinformation.

General Oleg Kalugian directed many of those efforts for the KGB. When Vladimir Putin rose to power, Kalugin moved to the west.

In the early 2000’s, Kalugian visited Las Vegas and shared some of his spymaster secrets. Including, how the KGB infiltrated and influenced social movements, like the Civil Rights rivals of Martin Luther King Jr..

In this edition of Mystery Wire, George Knapp interviews Kalugian, who worked with Vladimir Putin in the KGB. Here’s a look at that interview:

