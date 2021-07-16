Mystery Wire – Does psychic ability run in families?

MYSTERY WIRE – A scientific team spent years trying to find out if psychic traits are genetic and are passed down from one generation to the next.

George Knapp of Mystery Wire spoke with Dr. Dean Radin, one of the world’s premier investigators of psychic abilities.

For decades, the U.S. Government funded programs to investigate and exploit psychic abilities, including the CIA’s work on creating psychic spies known as remote viewers.
Other governments did the same in the belief that all of us have some degree of psychic ability, while a few are psychic superstars.

Dr. Dean Radin is one of the world’s most respected academics and writers in the field of psychic research.
He and his colleagues set out to see if these abilities are stronger in some family bloodlines.
The team was genuinely surprised by what they found.

More at Mystery Wire…

https://www.mysterywire.com/

