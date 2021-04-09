Mystery Wire – Pentagon investigating UFOs

HOUSTON (CW39) Amazing images have been leaked from a secretive Pentagon investigation of UFOs. The materials were gathered by the UAP Task Force which is preparing a comprehensive report for congress. Each of the incidents involved unknown aircraft interacting with U.S. Navy ships. George Knapp of Mystery Wire has the story.

The Pentagon’s UAP Task Force has been gathering evidence, including photos and videos of UFO encounters with U.S. Military assets, in part for a massive report being prepared for congress, but also to educate other military and intelligence officials about the nature of the UFO mystery. Some of the images gathered by the task force were leaked to investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who confirmed their authenticity.

One remarkable video was recorded in July 2019 by naval officers using a night vision device, showing what appear to be pyramid shaped objects hovering 700 feet above a navy destroyer.

This was taken on deployment from the USS Russell. And so it shows these what they described as vehicles. And they made a great distinction. They made sure in this classified briefing, they made a great distinction that this is not something that we own either a black project, this is not something of a foreign military, that these were behaving in ways that we did not expect. And that they were you know shaped non aerodynamically. Like pyramids, these are flying pyramids! Jeremy Corbell/ExtraordinaryBeliefs.Com

The video is one of several forms of visual evidence gathered by the UAP Task Force to document bizarre encounters reported by the U.S. Navy during the past two years, including photos of three stationary drones of unknown origin, reported earlier this week. The pentagon’s UFO images.