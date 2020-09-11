Mystery Wire: The woman in charge of world’s most powerful arsenal

MYSTERY WIRE (CW39) – One woman is in charge of the world’s most powerful nuclear arsenal.
Check out this exclusive interview on MysteryWire.Com.
George Knapp reporting.
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
- South Carolina soldier who freed hostages from ISIS receives Medal of Honor
- Texas lawmaker to propose plan to reopen U.S. borders safely
- Bill aims to combat racial disparities in maternal, infant mortality
- Democrats and Republicans look to avoid another government shutdown
- Not Real News: A look at what didn’t happen this week