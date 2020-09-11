Mystery Wire: The woman in charge of world’s most powerful arsenal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nuclear explosion in an outdoor setting.

MYSTERY WIRE (CW39) – One woman is in charge of the world’s most powerful nuclear arsenal.

Check out this exclusive interview on MysteryWire.Com.


George Knapp reporting.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

10 day forecast

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Don't Miss