Mystery Wire: UFO Hotspots, shape shifting craft

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTERY WIRE (CW39) – Certain parts of the country are known as UFO hotspots, places where unknown aircraft are seen by multiple witnesses over a long period of time. One scientist who has studied these hot spots says he’s seen the mystery craft with his own eyes.

Here’s Mystery Wire’s George Knapp with the story.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

10 day forecast

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Don't Miss