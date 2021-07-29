NASA and Boeing 2nd test run Friday on an American made rocket & spacecraft to get to the I.S.S.

HOUSTON(CW39) With just hours away from another test run of the latest rocket and spacecraft taking off from U.S. soil, could be a game changer for NASA and space travel.

For years, astronauts have been using older, rockets and spacecraft launched from the U.S., and other countries to get to outer space. For years, NASA and Boeing have wanted to change that. And on July 30, they are moving one step closer to making that happen.

NASA

On Friday, NASA and Boeing will watch as the new “Starliner” aircraft and “Alliance Atlas V” rocket conduct their 2nd uncrewed flight test to the International Space Station. The goal of the Orbital Flight Test-2 will be to test the capabilities of Starliner and the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, from launch to docking to a return to Earth in the desert of the western United States. This will be a 5 to 10 day flight test and will help determine whether the Starliner system is ready to carry astronauts to the space station later this year. With this continued success, it opens the door to a path to regular human spaceflight launches, to the International Space Station on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil.