NASA delays space walk due to Astronaut “minor medical issue”

HOUSTON (CW39) The International Space Station crew has been all a buzz, getting ready for what it thought would be its latest space walk this morning. But, now that has been put on hold. NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei along with Japanese Astronaut Akihiko Hoshide were schedule to be outside the ISS this Tuesday morning.

But, then something unexpected occurred.

According the NASA Officials, Vande Hei is dealing with “a minor medical issue.” They say it is not an emergency, but didn’t provide any further details. 54 year old Vande Hei is a retired Army Colonel and has been at the Space Station since April. He’s expected to remain there until next spring for a full one year mission. This is his second time staying at the I.S.S.

Meanwhile, Veteran Japanese Astronaut Akihiko is said to be doing fine. The 52 year old Astronaut is no stranger to being at the ISS either. This is his third time at the ISS and second long duration stay at the station. In 1992, he was selected as a Japanese astronaut candidate and became a certified astronaut in 2001.

In June 2008, he traveled to the ISS aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery, working to attach Kibo’s internal experiment room to the ISS. In July 2012, he traveled again to the ISS aboard the Soyuz spacecraft, deploying small satellites and performing three Extravehicular Activities over the course of roughly four months in space. Now this makes it his third trip to the ISS.

As for this spacewalk, it is not time-sensitive and crew members are continuing to move forward with other station work and activities. Teams will look at the next available opportunity to reschedule and conduct the spacewalk, following the SpaceX CRS-23 cargo resupply launch planned for August 28, and upcoming Russian spacewalks already on the schedule.