National Advisories: Active weather across the U.S

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Active weather is being seen across the nation as a massive storm system sweeps across the country. An upper level, cold core low will bring winter weather and high winds to some and severe thunderstorms/hail to others. Starting in the central part of the country, where the system is currently passing, a high wind warning in is place for Northern Nebraska and central South Dakota. A winter storm warning is in effect for eastern Wyoming and parts of Montana, North and South Dakota. Within this, blizzard-like conditions are expected. Winds up to 65+ mph AND a foot of snow could be seen in eastern Wyoming. Northern Kansas can be waking up to frosty conditions after the passing of the strong cold front.

Out west Freeze watches, are paired with fire weather in northern California. Temperatures will drop below freezing in the desert. A Hard freeze warning, meaning 28 degrees or less is possible, is in effect for western Utah, including areas near Salt Lake City.

In the south, the same storm system is bringing severe weather to Oklahoma with the threat for large hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rains will be seen throughout the state of Texas as this upper level system interacts with Hurricane Pamela making landfall in Mexico later this morning.