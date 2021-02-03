National Girls and Women in sports day

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Dash will host a virtual media availability with defender Megan Oyster and midfielder Sophie Schmidt tomorrow, Feb. 3 at approximately 2:00 p.m. CT to talk about the club’s first week back at training.

The Dash reported to camp at the Houston Sports Park this week to prepare for the 2021 Challenge Cup that is set to begin on April 9. Tomorrow, the club celebrates the 35th Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). Every year, this celebration inspires girls and women to play and be active, to realize their full power.

Schmidt, Allysha Chapman and Nichelle Prince will join the Canada Women’s National Team in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 5 for training camp ahead of the 2021 SheBelieves Cup. Dash co-captain and goalkeeper Jane Campbell and midfielder Kristie Mewis will also take part in the Cup as part of the U.S. Women’s National Team roster.