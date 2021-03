HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Deputies have released pictures of a car involved in an armed robbery at a HEB parking lot in West Harris County.

On Tuesday March 23, 2021, at around 11:05 in the morning , a 34-year-old woman along with her 8-year-old child and 6 month old infant , were leaving the HEB located at 1550 N Fry rd. in far west Harris County, according to investigators.

As the woman was putting her groceries into the vehicle, a white male approached her and asked her for money.

He then raised his shirt and displayed a pistol in the waistband of his pants.

The woman gave the suspect money from her purse, according to deputies.