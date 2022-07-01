CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a SWAT-involved standoff from Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Hickory Street.

According to police, detectives and officers were assisting the Region 5 Drug Task Force in an effort to find 30-year-old Patrick Burgess, who was wanted on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants. He was believed to be armed and inside a home on Hickory Street at around 2 p.m., and the Clovis Police Department SWAT Team was activated to assist with the situation.

At around 3:30 p.m., according to the department, officials made contact with those at the home, but Burgess did not surrender himself. A public address system, as well as a robot, were used in an effort to find and speak with Burgess. However, afterward, SWAT officers breached the door and windows of the home and “deployed an irritating gas” at around 5:36 p.m.

After the SWAT breach, according to the department report, Burgess jumped out of a window at around 5:51 p.m. and tried to flee, but was arrested.

The Clovis Police Department detailed that charges on Burgess’ arrest warrants included:

Failure to appear in District Court for possession of a firearm by a felon

Failure to appear in District Court on the charge of false imprisonment and battery on a household member

Failure to appear in District Court on the charge of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer (three separate warrants)

Magistrate Court arrest warrant for failure to report to jail/correction facility

The department noted that Burgess was taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.