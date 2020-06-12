Watch Now
ABC 13 Eyewitness News at 9 p.m. on CW39

10-year-old boy reels in 41-pound lake trout

Nation/World

by: Natasha Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (WJW) — A 10-year-old boy caught a 41-pound trout while fishing in Utah.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Tyler Grimshaw recently went fishing in the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.

During his trip, the 10-year-old reeled in a 41-pound lake trout all by himself.

His mother, Vanessa Grimshaw, snapped a pic of Tyler’s amazing catch before he released it back into the water. The Utah DWR shared those photos with FOX 8.

The Utah DWR says that while lake trout are not native to Utah, the species has been introduced to some of the state’s large cold-water lakes, including Flaming Gorge, Fish Lake, and Bear Lake. 

Flaming Gorge is reportedly famous for its trophy lake trout. Numerous trout weighing 30+ pounds are caught there each year. Utah’s record for largest trout caught is 51 pounds, 8 ounces.

Utah DWR also says lake trout are a popular sport fish native to Alaska, Canada, and parts of the northern United States, including the Great Lakes.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 7a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 7a"

Fitness Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fitness Friday"

Austin Police Reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "Austin Police Reform"
More Video

ABC 13 Eyewitness News at 9pm

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

FANTASTIC WEEKEND WEATHER

How long will humidity stay low?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How long will humidity stay low?"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular