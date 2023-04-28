PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents filed Thursday in New Mexico Federal Court, three student-athletes are suing Eastern New Mexico University officials, including the athletic director, as well as the former head coach and her spouse, after an alleged series of sexual assaults and a lack of action by university officials.

The student-athletes, who were identified in the documents as respective “Jane Does,” said they were players on the ENMU women’s basketball team. In the initial complaint, the players said that then-ENMU Head Coach Meghan De Los Reyes “forced them to receive what she called “treatments” from her husband Glen De Los Reyes,” who allegedly sexually assaulted them.

The suit also says that while ENMU Athletic Director Paul Weir allegedly knew of other ENMU student-athletes that had accused Glen De Los Reyes of sexual assault, Weir neither investigated nor reported the allegations to the university’s Title IX coordinator.

“In fact,” reads the complaint, “Weir took no action to protect ENMU’s students, instead permitting Glen De Los Reyes to continue “treating” student-athletes like Plaintiffs.”

The complaint also alleged that Weir told Meghan De Los Reyes of the reports and “permitted her to engage in a retaliation campaign” against the players to prevent them from investigating her husband.

As a result, said the complaint, the players returned to their home states to continue coursework online and “were forced to give up athletic scholarships, jeopardizing their educations, and lost their places on the basketball team, harming their ability to continue playing collegiate sports.”

The full list of defendants in the lawsuit included:

The Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents, which includes members Trish Ruiz, Phillip Bustos, Lance Pyle, Ray Birmingham, and Logan O’Brien;

ENMU Athletic Director Paul Weir, in his individual capacity;

Now-former Women’s Basketball Coach Meghan De Los Reyes, in her individual capacity;

Glen De Los Reyes, Meghan’s husband; and

Glen’s Fitness Lab, a coaching and/or training program owned and operated by Glen De Los Reyes.

The complaint noted that “upon information and belief,” Glen De Los Reyes is not licensed as an athletic trainer, massage therapist, nutritionist, or dietician, “or any other relevant trade or profession” in New Mexico. Glen’s Fitness Lab was also noted as not licensed or registered in New Mexico.

The players have asked the court for damages to pay for injuries including personal injury and physical pain and suffering, mental and emotional anguish and distress, lost wages and earning capacity, medical expenses, punitive damages, attorneys fees and costs, and “any other relief the Court may deem necessary and proper.”

Court documents also noted that the players have demanded a trial by jury “of all issues so triable pursuant to Rule 38 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.”

In a statement published on April 18, ENMU announced that Meghan De Los Reyes will not serve as the women’s basketball coach in 2023-24, with Assistant Basketball Coach Martin Pazanin serving as interim head coach.

“After review of the women’s basketball program, we have decided upon a change in leadership,” Weir said at the time. “We look very much forward to a new chapter of Greyhound women’s basketball.”

The announcement of the change in staff did not specify whether or not Meghan De Los Reyes’ departure was due to the sexual assault allegations and then-pending lawsuit.

Most recently in the lawsuit, it was assigned to New Mexico Federal Judge Gregory Wormuth. No defendant responses or court dates had yet been filed on Friday morning.