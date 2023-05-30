(The Hill) – Eight people were killed and more than 70 others were injured in mass shootings during the long Memorial Day weekend, according to an online tracker.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that keeps track of every shooting in the country, show that eight people were killed and 71 injured across 15 mass shootings in a dozen states since Saturday.

The deadliest shooting happened at a motorcycle rally in New Mexico that left three people dead and four injured Saturday. Authorities said those involved in the shooting were affiliated with biker gangs, and at least one person has been charged with murder.

A shooting near the beach in Hollywood, Fla., where nine people were wounded Monday, had the most people injured of any from the weekend. Three of those injured were children.

Officials said all of them were in stable condition. Shots were fired after a fight broke out on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk.

The archive defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people were shot or killed, not including the shooter.

The second-largest mass shooting from the weekend happened Sunday when eight people were injured, including one in critical condition, in a parking lot outside a stadium near Philadelphia. About 100 young people had reportedly gathered in the parking lot to celebrate the end of the school year and the holiday weekend.

NBC News reported that at least 16 people and dozens were injured from shootings, including those not from mass shootings, throughout the weekend.

An organization that works to end gun violence, Brady: United Against Gun Violence, reports that 117 people are shot and killed in the United States each day on average, while 210 survive gunshot injuries. The group found that 46 per day are killed.