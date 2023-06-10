SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nine people were shot in San Francisco’s historic Mission District on Friday night during what appeared to be a “targeted” incident, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Officers responded to the site of the shooting just after 9 p.m. to find “multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said. Medical personnel were requested to transport the victims to local hospitals.

One victim was in critical condition as of Saturday, while seven others were in serious condition and one more, who was in good condition, has since been discharged, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said.

All are expected to survive, police said.

A representative for the SFPD was not immediately available to confirm whether officials had identified any suspects. The SFPD, however, said they believed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated,” the SFPD wrote on Twitter shortly before midnight.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.