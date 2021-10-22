AAA Texas: Roadway driving tips for Halloween

Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, so drivers need to stay alert

HOUSTON (KIAH) – AAA Texas is reminding trick-or-treating families and anyone celebrating Halloween this Sunday, how to avoid some common driving hazards folks could encounter in busy neighborhoods where kids will be crossing.

Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, drivers need to stay alert. Here’s how:

  • Avoid neighborhood shortcuts. If possible, avoid cutting through residential streets where trick-or-treaters are likely to be present. When providing directions to a party, try not to route guests through neighborhoods unnecessarily.
  • Watch for children in the street. Watch for children walking on streets, medians and curbs. Excited trick-or-treaters, often in dark costumes, may not pay attention to traffic and cross mid-block or between parked cars.
  • Slow down. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a pedestrian is more than twice as likely to be killed if they’re hit by a car traveling at 35 mph compared to 25 mph.  What seems like a small difference—just 10 mph—can be the difference between life and death.
  • Drive sober.  Alcohol-impaired drivers make up about one-third of all motor vehicle deaths resulting in an average of one death every 45 minutes. Always designate a sober driver if you plan to drink.  

