WASHINGTON (KXAN) — The Supreme Court announced Friday the "Texas Heartbeat Law" will remain in effect, but it plans to hear challenges to it Nov. 1. The law restricts abortions when cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, roughly around six weeks into a pregnancy.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the opinion, saying she concurred with the decision to hear the case but also dissented when it came to leaving the law in effect, writing: "The promise of future adjudication offers coldcomfort, however, for Texas women seeking abortion care, who are entitled to relief now. These women will suffer personal harm from delaying their medical care, and as their pregnancies progress, they may even be unable to obtain abortion care altogether."