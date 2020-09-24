Aid to Victims of Domestic Violence plans to launch billboard campaign

HOUSTON (CW39) Aid to Victims of Domestic Violence is launching its 40th Anniversary Billboard Campaign in time for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The campaign, “Free Legal Aid for Victims of Domestic Abuse,” will be seen across Harris and Fort Bend counties with five freeway billboards and 18 surface street poster boards in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

AVDA’s Battering Intervention and Prevention Program for abusers will be promoted in Galveston and Montgomery counties with “Are You Hurting Your Partner? Make a Change” digital billboards. The billboard campaign will continue through the end of the year.

For 40 years, AVDA has remained committed to its mission to end family violence — through free legal representation and trauma counseling for victims, battering intervention for perpetrators and prevention education and outreach for the community at large.

1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience domestic abuse. The severity of domestic violence has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. When Stay at Home orders first went into effect, requests for AVDA’s services declined, but increased in June.